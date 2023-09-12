SHELDON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting in Sheldon.

At approximately 6:05 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Bryant Lane for a fight between two women.

Shortly after, at about 6:13, another call was received of shots fired from the same area.

When deputies arrived at Bryant Lane, they learned that a 47-year-old man had sustained injuries from gunfire and was taken to the Sheldon Fire Department by vehicle.

Deputies went to the fire station and found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he remains in stable condition.

It is being investigated if there was any connection between the fight that prompted the first 911 call and the man being shot.

According to BCSO, this investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be released at a later time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Tunis at 843-255-3426, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.