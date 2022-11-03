BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting at a gas station that left one person injured.

At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call at Parker’s Gas Station located at in the 850 block of Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena.



Upon arrival, no victims or suspects were found at the gas station, but shortly after deputies were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a subject who arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound to his leg.

No suspect has been identified at this time.



This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or may have information about it is encouraged to contact Investigator Todd Duncan, 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.