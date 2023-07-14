BURTON, SC. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a stabbing that left one man dead on Thursday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., BCSO was called to a home in Burton for a man who was bleeding in the driveway of a residence.

When deputies arrived at Shanklin Road, in Laurel Village, they found a 29-year-old Saint Helena man suffering from stab wounds.

Deputies rendered aid to the man prior to him being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) by BCEMS but he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

BCSO says the victim was socializing with a person who lived at the Laurel Village home when a fight broke out between the two and the victim was stabbed.

According to BCSO, the person responsible for the stabbing left the scene in a blue and gray Ford F150 truck before deputies arrived. The truck was recovered earlier Friday in Grays Hill and has been impounded for evidence.

The investigation continues and additional information will be released as the case develops.