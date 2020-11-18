BCSO investigating fatal shooting near Fripp Point Road on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting on St. Helena Island.

BCSO says at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the Fripp Point Road area. When they arrived, they found an adult male deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

BCSO investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are still on scene interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.