BCSO investigating fatal shooting at party Friday night

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting at a party Friday night in the Gray’s Hill area.

BCSO says just after 10 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired at Roberts Lane in Gray’s Hill.

When deputies arrived, they found a male gunshot victim. He was taken by EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as Jeremiah Lamont Terry, 26, of Yemassee.

A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Daniel Duhamel at 843-255-3430 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous or for possible reward.