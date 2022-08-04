HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a bomb threat made at Hilton Head Island High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies say the threat was received by the school administration via a phone call. This prompted the BCSO Explosive Ordinance Unit to respond and search the school for explosive devices or bombs, however, nothing was located during the search.

The person responsible for calling in the threat has not been identified.

Making a bomb threat is a felony in South Carolina and BCSO says they will vigorously pursue criminal charges against the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person responsible for this threat is urged to call BCSO. If you wish to remain anonymous persons with information can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.