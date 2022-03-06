SEABROOK, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting in Seabrook.

The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. on Stuart Point Road.

According to deputies, the incident happened between a black Dodge Durango and a black Honda Civic with at least three people in each vehicle. After the shooting, the vehicles drove off toward Trask Parkway.

No one was injured in the shooting, but several residences and vehicles were struck by bullets.

The individuals were described as African-American males wearing face coverings.

Anyone who has information on the identities of the persons involved is encouraged to call 911.