BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Lowcountry deputies say no one was injured after two homes were struck by gunfire Thursday.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies are working to find if the two incidents are connected as both homes were located off Marshland Road on Hilton Head Island.

Deputies responded to Roller’s Mobile Home just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday after multiple reports of gunfire. Deputies found several spent shell casings in the road leading into the mobile home park. They also discovered that a mobile home and a vehicle had been damaged by gunfire.

There were six people residing in the home, five adults and one child, at the time of the shooting. No one was injured.

Shortly after receiving the first call, another shots fired call was reported in the Pine Field Road area, which is a quarter of a mile away from the initial incident. Deputies found that a residence on Pine Field Road was also damaged by gunfire. The home was also occupied by six people at the time and no one was injured.

Anyone with knowledge or information about these events is encouraged to contact Sgt. Calore at 843-255-3411, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.