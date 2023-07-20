HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting on Hilton Head.

On Wednesday, shortly before midnight, the BCSO responded to a report of a gunshot victim in Hilton Head Gardens.

According to the BCSO, an 18-year-old Hardeeville resident was hanging out in the parking lot with a group of friends when he was shot one time. The victim was able to make his way into a nearby apartment and emergency services were called.

He was transported to Memorial Health where he remains in stable condition.

BCSO is asking anyone with knowledge about this incident to contact Sgt. Wilfong at 843-255-3439, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.