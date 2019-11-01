BCSO investigating after reckless driving incident Friday morning

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a reckless driving incident Friday morning.

Deputies received a report of reckless driving on Hilton Head Island Friday morning and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on U.S. 278. The driver of the car did not stop and attempted to elude deputies on several side roads.

The driver ended up driving into a ditch on Wilborn Road near the Hilton Head Island school compound.

The driver and the passenger in the car are being evaluated for injuries and highway patrol is investigating.

Beaufort County School District said a couple of schools in the Hilton Head Island complex were briefly placed on modified lockdown during the incident.

No students were involved.