BCSO investigating fatal stabbing at Burton home during domestic dispute

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man died following a domestic dispute early Monday morning.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. Monday, BCSO deputies and EMS paramedics responded to a report of a domestic dispute and stabbing at a home on Harold Drive in Burton. Deputies learned that there had been a dispute between 36-year-old Jamel Brown and a woman at the home, which led to a physical altercation between Brown and a male juvenile. During the physical altercation, Brown was stabbed with a knife.

EMS transported Brown to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. He was later taken to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he died during surgery. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is set to perform an autopsy on Tuesday.

BCSO says that the juvenile and the woman have been cooperative with the investigation. No one has been charged in relation to the incident as of Monday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.