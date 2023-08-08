BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a shooting on Lady’s Island.

At approximately 11:50 A.M., Tuesday, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Sandy Lane for a shooting report.

According to BCSO, the complainant reported that a person had been shot.

When deputies arrived in the area, they did not locate any gunshot victims.

A short time later, deputies were called to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a person with a gunshot wound.

This is an ongoing investigation, the BCSO remains in the area of Sandy Lane interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information related to this incident, contact Beaufort County dispatch at

843-524-2777.