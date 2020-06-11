BCSO investigates St. Helena Island shooting death

ST. HELENA ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates a shooting on St. Helena Island.
Officials say sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday night to a gunshot victim on Reunion Road. At the scene deputies discovered Lawerence Burgess, 43, unresponsive in the yard of a residence.
BCSO says EMS crews also responded and determined Burgess was deceased.
Witnesses claim the shots that struck Burgess came from a vehicle that drove off.
Investigators recovered several cartridge casings from the road.
Investigators continue to interview witnesses to obtain a description of the suspect vehicle and other details.
The incident remains under investigation.
BCSO asks anyone who has information on the shooting incident to contact Lance Corporal Robert Byrd 843-255-3429 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.