BCSO investigates shooting with injury on St. Helena Island

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Early Wednesday evening, deputies received a report of a shooting on Ball Park Road. The man wounded was driven in a personal vehicle to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

BCSO says there is no public safety threat. Investigators interviewed witnesses and processed the scene but further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO’s non-emergency line at 843-524-2777. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.