BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting incident in Burton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies responded to a report of gunfire around 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Colonial Heights.

BCSO said no victims were located at the time. However, a short time later, deputies received a report of a man at Beaufort Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds sustained in the same area.

His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities as anyone with information on the shooting to call the Beaufort County Communications Center at 843-524-2777. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.