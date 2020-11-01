1 year later, sheriff’s office still investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Beaufort teen

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – One year after the body of 16-year-old Marcus Graves was found in Beaufort, the sheriff’s office is still looking for information.

Marcus was found dead near Grays Hill Boat Landing the morning of Nov. 1, 2019. The cause and manner of the death were deemed suspicious.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Marcus’ death to report it.

Anyone who may have been with Marcus on the night of Oct. 31, 2019, and/or the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2019, is asked to call Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.

Previous story, posted November 2019, below.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The death of a 16-year-old, whose body was found in a marsh last week, remains under investigation; the circumstances surrounding it considered suspicious.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), 16-year-old Marcus Graves was found dead just before 9 a.m. Friday near Grays Hill Boat Landing.

A forensic autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Sunday but determined no clear cause and manner of death. BCSO says forensic pathologists will perform additional studies, which should help make those determinations.

At this time in the investigation, the circumstances surrounding Marcus’ death are considered suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to call Sergeant Ryan Garst at 843-255-3426. Information can also be forwarded to Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111. Callers can remain anonymous and could qualify for possible reward.