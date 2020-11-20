3 men apprehended in Gwinnett Co. for Bluffton man’s murder

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Three South Carolina men are being held in Georgia in connection with a murder in Bluffton earlier this week.

Monday night, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the home of Timothy Milliken on Kensington Boulevard. There, authorities found the 45-year-old dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators received information on the vehicle and whereabouts of those responsible for Milliken’s death. BCSO contacted the Gwinnett County Police Department for assistance locating the individuals who were believed to be in the area.

Gwinnett County officers found the suspected vehicle outside of a home provided by BCSO investigators. As police approached, three men fled on foot but were quickly apprehended.

Officers ran a check on the three men and determined 26-year-old Devante White, of Green Pond, South Carolina, and 22-year-old Malik White, of Beaufort, were wanted for felony warrants out of Hardeeville. The third man, 2-year-old Jamal Coakley Jr., of Dale, was arrested on a separate charge.

BCSO investigators traveled to Gwinnett County to interview the men about Milliken’s murder and subsequently sought warrants from a Beaufort County magistrate for their arrests.

The magistrate issued warrants for murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of weapons during a violent crime against all three men. They’ll be extradited to Beaufort County for the charges.

Milliken’s autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information in the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Cpl. William Weich at 843-255-3313 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.