BCSO investigates deadly machete attack, suspect in custody

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates a murder in Burton.

Deputies responded 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a fight in the yard of a residence on Horton Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they encountered a man with a machete.

BCSO says the man dropped the machete and fled the area.

Deputies then discovered the victim, Rodney Watson, 66, lying wounded on the ground.

EMS transported Watson to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies located the suspect, Michael Goode, 46, at a residence on Horton Drive.

Authorities took Watson into custody on an arrest warrant for an unrelated assault and battery incident.

BCSO says investigators are interviewing Goode and obtaining warrants to charge him with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is scheduling a forensic autopsy to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine the cause and manner of Rodney Watson’s death.