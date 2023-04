LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating an armed robbery on Lady’s Island.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Thomas Atkins Road.

No arrests have been announced, though one person has been detained, BCSO said.

BCSO advised that residents can expect an increased law enforcement presence near Sea Island Parkway and Thomas Atkins Road as the investigation continues.