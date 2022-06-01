BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A woman has died after being found shot in a vehicle in Burton on Tuesday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Just before midnight on May 31, deputies responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Broad River Boulevard in Burton.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult female gunshot victim in a vehicle and secured the scene for paramedics to respond. EMS attempted life-saving efforts and transported the wounded female to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 35-year-old Amber Doray of Burton.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled to be conducted at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The shooting death remains under investigation by BCSO. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Staff Sergeant Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.