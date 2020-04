BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a person in reference to an incident that happened on March 14.

The person pictured above was seen getting out of a black BMW SUV at Circle K located at 290 Robert Smalls Parkway.

Anyone with information about this person’s identity is asked to contact Cpl. Sosa at 843-255-3435 or dispatch at 843-524-2777.