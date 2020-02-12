BCSO asks for help identifying larceny suspect

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help a larceny suspect caught on camera.

The BCSO says the woman took a shopping cart that contained another person’s iPhone at the Wal-Mart in Bluffton.

Officials say the theft happened on Monday around 7:30 p.m.

The BCSO asks if anyone that can identify the suspect or has information to contact Lance Corporal Crowley at 843-255-3308 or BCSO dispatch at 843-524-2777.

You can also call anonymous and possibly earn a reward by calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

