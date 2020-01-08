BCSO asks for help identifying credit card fraud suspect

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) asks the public for help identifying a credit card fraud suspect caught on camera.

The BCSO says the suspect attempted to use a stolen credit card at Gamestop in Bluffton on January 7th.

BCSO says the suspect is described as a white female with long brown hair, about 5’05” and around 130 pounds.

If you can identify the individual or have information on the incident, please contact Deputy McElheney at 843-255-3307 or BCSO dispatch at 843-524-2777.

You can also CALL Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry AT 843-554-1111.

By calling Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry, you can stay anonymous and possibly earn a reward.

