BCSO ask for help identifying breaking and entering suspect

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office asked the public for help identifying a breaking and entering suspect caught on camera.

Police say the suspect is linked to multiple vehicle break-ins in the area of Brindlewood Drive on Lady’s Island.

The BCSO says multiple vehicles were broken into during the early morning of October 24.

The BCSO asks that anyone with any information about the identity of this individual, to please contact CPL Sosa at 843-255-3435 or BCSO Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Officials ask tipsters use reference case number 20s240413.