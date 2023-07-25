STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A teenager has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats on the social media platform TikTok.

Investigators with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) met with FBI Special Agent regarding a threat involving a “danger of death or serious bodily injury” on Monday.

On Saturday, the FBI’s National Ops Center received information that an individual made a comment on TikTok that he was going to “blow up a train station in Savannah, Ga at 5:00 p.m.”

The authorities here in Savannah and the FBI immediately addressed the threat accordingly.

The FBI was able to trace the threat to a local IP address in Bulloch County and met with investigators of the BCSO where a criminal investigation began immediately.

After reviewing all information provided, investigators and an FBI agent visited the home where the suspect was reported to reside.

An interview with suspect, Savalas Montrell Harden, 17, was conducted. Officials said he admitted that he was using TikTok on Saturday when he made the post.

Inv. William Sims issued warrants and effected the arrest of Harden for the criminal offenses of Terroristic Threats and Dissemination of Information Relating to Terroristic Acts via Computer, both of which are felony offenses.

Harden is currently in the Bulloch County Jail pending further court action.

Anyone that has information related to this incident is asked to contact Inv. William Sims at (912) 764-1767.