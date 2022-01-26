BCSO arrest St. Helena man on multiple drug and firearm charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Graham, 48, on multiple drug and firearm charges following a months-long sheriff’s office investigation into sales of illegal drugs on St. Helena Island.

BCSO says they had been investigating information that Graham was allegedly selling drugs.

BCSO says investigators established probable cause to obtain warrants for Graham’s arrest for Sale and Distribution of a Schedule II Narcotic and to search his St. Helena home.

Officials arrested Graham Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

During a search inside Graham’s home, investigators located and seized substantial amounts of cocaine, crack cocaine, a schedule II narcotic and marijuana, as well as a handgun.

Graham faces charges including Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking Crack Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Narcotic, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm by a Violent Felon and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Authorities booked Graham into the Beaufort County Detention Center.