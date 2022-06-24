BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is advising the public of a service disruption impacting 911 services in the City of Beaufort.

Century Link officials advised BCSO Dispatch that Beaufort residents may have trouble reaching 9-1-1, due to temporary technical difficulties. The issue is being worked on by Century Link.

Deputies say if you experience an issue getting through to 9-1-1 during an emergency, please contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.