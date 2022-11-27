BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Bluffton that injured three people.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5 a.m. Sunday, their 911 center received a report of a vehicle that was shot at while traveling on Burnt Church Road.

Emergency services arrived to find the vehicle on Ann Smith Drive damaged by gunfire. Three victims were inside the car with gunshot wounds, BCSO said.

Two victims were taken to Memorial Health in Savannah, meanwhile, the third victim left the scene. It’s believed he had an injury or gunshot wound to one of his legs.

There is no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.