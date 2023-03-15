BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two men that were wanted in connection to an October 2022 attempted murder are now in custody.

Just before midnight on October 25, 2022, deputies responded to the Enmark gas station, on Trask Parkway in Burton, for a complaint of gunfire. When deputies arrived, a 20-year-old Sheldon man was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Beaufort Memorial where he was treated and released.

Following an investigation, 23-year-old Alexander Xavier Smalls, of Beaufort, was identified as the shooter. Deputies believe the victim and Smalls are familiar with each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence. Investigators also learned that 19-year-old Kennard Terry-Mitchell, of Beaufort, was involved in the incident.



Warrants were issued for both Smalls and Terry-Mitchell and deputies made an ongoing effort to locate them.



On March 14, 2023, deputies received information that Smalls and Terry-Mitchell were inside a residence on Fawnwood Lane in Seabrook.



Smalls was arrested on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and aggravated breach of peace. Terry-Mitchell was arrested on charges of attempted murder, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.



Bond for both Smalls and Terry-Mitchell was deferred to Circuit Court on Wednesday.