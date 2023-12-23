BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a fatal Friday night shooting.

Around 10:34 p.m., the Beaufort County Communications Center received a 911 call related to gunfire and a possible gunshot victim on Fording Island Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old Bluffton man dead in the parking lot.

Just minutes after the original call, deputies were dispatched to a second gunshot victim located in a vehicle near the Bluffton Parkway on-ramp to Fording Island Road.

A man called 911 to report that his friend had been shot.

Deputies found a 25-year-old man in the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Emergency services responding to the calls also located an 18-year-old Ridgeland teen lying in the middle of Buckingham Plantation Road, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died on the scene from his injuries.

According to authorities, all three men were injured in a shooting incident that occurred at 1460 Fording Island Road.

The details surrounding this incident are under investigation.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to call the Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777, or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.