SAINT HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting death on St. Helena Island.

Just before midnight on June 27, deputies were called to Harbor Breeze Drive for reported shots fired. The 911 call initially reported hearing gunfire and then noticed a vehicle sitting in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

This is an active investigation and additional details may be released later.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Sergeant Snider at 843-255-3421, or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 if wishing to remain anonymous.