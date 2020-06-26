Baxley pharmacist sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for healthcare fraud, opioid conspiracy

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – A pharmacist who owned and ran Fulghum Pharmacy in Baxley was sentenced Friday to four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a conspiracy that involved health care fraud and illegal distribution of opioids.

In addition, Ray Dixon, 42, will be on supervised release for three years following completion of his prison term, said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to court documents and information presented during the sentencing hearing, Dixon distributed opioids, including oxycodone and hydrocodone, to several individuals without a legitimate prescription issued by a physician. Upon inspection by agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Fulghum Pharmacy could not account for more than 10,000 units controlled substances.

Dixon, through his pharmacy, was also a major source of opioids for patients of notorious convicted pill-mill operator Dr. Frank Bynes, Jr., distributing in excess of 110,000 units of opioids and other controlled substances during a 15-month period.

In addition to his drug distribution, Dixon created fake prescriptions for expensive medications and then billed insurance programs, including Medicare Part D plans and Medicaid, for those medications, despite the fact that the medications were neither prescribed nor dispensed.

According to information presented during the sentencing hearing, Dixon’s fraud amounted to more than $1.8 million over four years, which he will be required to pay back as restitution. He also agreed to forfeit cash, vehicles, and investment accounts as part of his agreement with the government.

If you receive an Explanation of Benefits with medications or services that you did not receive, please contact the healthcare fraud hotline maintained by the Department of Health and Human Services at 1-800-HHS-TIPS.