APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Baxley man has been charged with murder after an elderly man was shot dead over the weekend.

According to Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton, deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of Henry Griffin Road in response to a person being shot. When they arrived, deputies found 72-year-old Jonathan Hayes deceased.

The suspect, 37-year-old Steven Lee Henry, was taken into custody a short distance from the home. Henry is charged with murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during

commission of a crime.

This is a developing story.