BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) — A man from Baxley has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man while playing a dice game near Hopps Street, The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said.

According to police, witnesses said that Mako Jones, Jr., 19, shot Mike Sims, 31 several times. He is currently at a hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Jones turned himself in to the Appling County Jail on Jan. 4 and is currently being charged with aggravated assasult and possesion of a firearm during a felony.

Contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103 if you have any related information. Anonymous tips can be submitted by dialing 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

This is an ongoing investigation.