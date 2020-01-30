UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at 2 Beaufort Co. schools; area shooting under investigation

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A modified for two Lowcountry schools has been lifted, but Beaufort County deputies are still in the area searching for those involved.

Parents are now able to pick up their students from Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy and buses are being released to transport children home.

Original story:

Two schools in the Lowcountry are on modified lockdown as law enforcement investigates a shooting with two victims on Jennings Road.

The status of the victims was not immediately available and the subjects apparently fled the scene before deputies arrived.

But the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stated: “students at both schools are safe.”

According to a spokesperson for the Beaufort County School District, Battery Creek High and Robert Smalls International Academy are on lockdown as a precaution.

@BCHSdolphins and @RSIALead are on modified lockdown while law enforcement investigates a shooting in the community. There doesn’t appear to be a direct threat to the schools-lockdowns are precautionary. — Beaufort Schools, SC (@BeaufortSchools) January 30, 2020

“Afternoon dismissal will be delayed at both schools until they are cleared by law enforcement to dismiss,” a statement from the school district reads. “We’ll keep you informed.”

BCSO says the victims are being taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Deputies and K-9s are attempting to track the subjects at this time.

The sheriff’s office asks residents to avoid the Broad River Boulevard/Jennings Road area and both schools for the time being.