BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The lockdown has been lifted at Battery Creek High School.

At approximately 9 a.m., BCSO received a report of a student, potentially with a weapon, on campus at Battery Creek High School.

As a result, the school was placed on lockdown. However, no weapons have been located at this time. The lockdown was lifted around 11 a.m.

Multiple emergency services personnel are at the school investigating.

Battery Creek High School sent the following message to parents and guardians:

As an update to our prior communications, our school was placed on lockdown due to a report of a student possibly being on campus with a weapon. Law enforcement has determined the threat to be non-credible. No weapon was found on campus.

Normal school operations have resumed. We are appreciative that this was brought to our attention and for the swift action of our school team and law enforcement.

Please take this opportunity to remind your student about the importance of reporting unsafe behavior, and to reiterate that NO weapons of any kind are allowed on campus.

