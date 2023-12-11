THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — Docks and boats on Thunderbolt Bluff will need repairs after a barge took a wide turn on Saturday.

It happened Saturday during Thunderbolt’s annual Christmas on the Bluff celebration.

Slow motion is how Robert Milie II, Thunderbolt’s town administrator, described the incoming barge.

A local viewer captured part of the collision at Thunderbolt Bluff on Saturday.

“A couple started to say, “‘That barge looks like it’s coming in kind of wide’,” Milie said. “I think everybody was watching it, almost in slow motion. Once it got closer, there was definitely a collision between the barge and then the dock. Then there appeared to be a secondary collision when the barge backed up to correct itself.”

Milie told News 3 that Thunderbolt does not have a hand in the situation. When it comes to dock repairs, it will be between the barge operator and the dock owners.

“We obviously had public safety on scene to ensure the safety and the structures were not compromised to the point where it’s a dangerous situation for citizens to go on after we turned the scene over to the Homeowner’s Association…,” Milie continued. “There seemed to be no hazards present, power was cut, and it turned over to Coast Guard and Chatham County Marine Patrol.”

Boats were damaged during the collision. Anthony Faust, Warsaw Bluff Condominiums board member said this should be a reminder to stay aware while on the water.

“This is just an example of being careful on the water, even if you’re tied to a dock,” he said. “If anybody was sitting in that boat when this happened and was in line when that ship was coming in, they wouldn’t have heard it. So, it’s paying attention.”