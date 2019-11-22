Baldwin County business owner indicted on 23 counts

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A Baldwin County business owner was indicted this week on 23 counts.

Dean Harrison Grant, 54, of Roswell, was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday. Grant was charged with two counts of Trafficking an Elder Person by Financial Exploitation, ten counts of Insurance Fraud, ten counts of Theft by Taking, and one count of Forgery in the First Degree.

Grant was the founder and managing partner of GFG Strategic Advisors, located at 136 W McIntosh Street Suite A in Milledgeville.

Grant was arrested in early February on several counts of insurance fraud, among other charges.

At the time of this arrest, Grant was accused of receiving a total of $589,384.33 from his three victims for him to secure insurance related investments. Grant had taken $447,589.26 of the funds from two elderly customers.

Grant did not receive any insurance investments with the money received from his customers. He instead used the money for personal use.

Following that incident, Grant was charged with seven additional counts of Insurance Fraud and seven additional counts of Theft by Taking.

Grant was accused of taking an additional $785,000 from three customers for to secure insurance-related investments, bringing the total monetary value received from the victims to $1,374,384.33.

“This devious individual stole more than $1.3 million of hard-earned money from Georgians. These victims put their trust in him, and in some cases, their livelihood,” Insurance Commissioner John F. King said.

Grant did not obtain any insurance investments with the money given to him by his customers. Once again, he used the money for his personal use.

“He abused that trust and left the victims out to dry,” King said.

The Department revoked his license to sell insurance in August.

On Feb. 8, an Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge denied his bond motion for 30 days.

A bond was granted for $750,000 on March 8. On March 15, Grant was released from jail after posting bond and is now awaiting trial.

Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to ten years, by a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance at 800-656-2298. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.