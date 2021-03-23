Baby, adult killed in Georgia hit and run; 4 children hurt

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia are continuing to search for a driver wanted in a hit and run crash that killed an infant and an adult and injured five others, including four children.

Georgia State Patrol says investigators are working to identify the driver accused of leaving the scene near College Park on Sunday night. An agency spokesman says the unknown motorist was heading south on an interstate when they veered from their lane and hit a Ford Explorer, which flipped over.

Officials say a baby girl and a woman inside the Explorer died at the scene and four other children and an adult were injured when they were thrown from the SUV