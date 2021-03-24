Authorities: Woman in ‘overdose situation’ shot at troopers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a woman who told authorities she was overdosing on drugs exchanged gunfire with Florida troopers before being taken into custody.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Jason King says no one was wounded during the incident Tuesday evening.

King says a state trooper was finishing a crash investigation when a partially dressed woman approached him and said “she was in an overdose situation.”

King says the woman walked away from the trooper, entered a pickup truck, pointed a gun at the trooper and fired.

Another trooper had arrived at the scene and at least one of them returned fire.

The unidentified woman was arrested and hospitalized. King says she will face charges.