SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 24-year-old last seen in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency shared a photo of Leshon Jones, who was last seen in the 100 block of Mohawk Street.

He was seen wearing a red polo shirt and khaki pants. Officials say Jones frequents the Pooler area.

If seen, call 911.