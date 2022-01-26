Authorities search for escaped Toombs Co. inmate

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Toomb’s County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) searches for a man they say escaped custody Tuesday night.

TCSO says Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transporting inmates to the Toombs County Jail Tuesday evening when a gate did not close completely.

One of the inmates, Jacquez Burke, 27, jumped out of the vehicle the inmates were being transported in and ran into a wooded area.

TCSO says Burke is considered dangerous.

Burke stands 6’2” and weighs 185 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing an orange or red jumpsuit.

Burke was last seen handcuffed in the front and possibly wearing an ace bandage around right hand.

Burke was last seen in Lyons, Ga in the area of W. Lincoln and N. Victory.

TCSO warns anybody who sees Burke not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

Multiple agencies are working together to locate Burke and return him to custody.