GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Glynn County Animal Services and the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) responded to a report of an animal welfare incident on Eagles Nest Drive last Monday at 10:00 a.m.

According to authorities, 12 horses were found to be enclosed in a small fenced-in area near a residence. Police say that the Department of Agriculture was notified and plans to respond to address some concerns.

Currently, the Glynn County Police Department is awaiting reports from veterinarians regarding the condition of the animals.

The horses that were “of concern” were removed from the property and placed into rescue care.

Hope’s Dream Rescue and Sanctuary of Palatka, Fl. received seven horses, Sticky Lamb Stables of Ludowici, Ga. received two, and a few local individuals who stepped up to help received the remaining three.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has information, please contact Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.