Authorities arrest Varnville murder suspect

HAMPTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), officers arrested Constance Cassaundra Jarrell, 48, on charges including murder.
HCSO says officers responded Sunday to a homicide call at 986 Hickory Hill Road in Varnville.
At the scene officers discovered Alfred Gene Jarrell, 52, deceased.
Constance Jarrell faces charges including murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The HCSO asks that anyone with information regarding this case to contact HCSO at (803) 914-2200, toll-free tip line, (866) 942-1120 or email, sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org. All callers may remain anonymous.