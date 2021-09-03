Authorities arrest three Bluffton men accused of selling cocaine

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says three men have been arrested linked an investigation into reports of sales of illegal drugs in the greater Bluffton area.

Terrance Washington, 50; Te’Curtis Isom, 30, and Dexter Smith, 46, face charges including Sale and Distribution of Cocaine and Distribution of Cocaine within Proximity of School.

An ongoing Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force drug investigation led to the charges and warrants for the three men.

After a search of Washington’s and Isom’s residences, the two received additional charges.

BCSO says the searches revealed substantial amounts of powder and crack cocaine, as well as several handguns and long guns.

Washington received additional charges of Trafficking Cocaine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crimea and Unlawful Conduct toward a Child.

Isom was charged additionally with Trafficking Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and Manufacturing Crack Cocaine.

Washington and Isom were transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and incarcerated. They have since posted bond and were released.

Hardeeville Police Department were surveilling and arrested Smith.

Smith was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center from Jasper County.

He remains incarcerated on his two charges.