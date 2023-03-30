GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine days and no arrest in a St. Simon’s Island attack that put a teenager in the hospital—so intoxicated he was barely breathing.

We’ve learned that Trent Lehrkamp continues to get better but now he has to overcome the emotional damage of the almost unbelievable torture he went through.

That rally is expected to happen here in this park by the island’s pier. The woman organizing it is the aunt of Ahmaud Arbery who is not happy with the Glynn County Police Department, especially after watching yesterday’s press conference.

Today on St. Simon’s Island we spotted GBI agents, Glynn County Police officers, and others going into this building next to the park where a Justice for Trent Lehrkamp rally will happen this weekend.

The woman behind that rally, who rallied hundreds of people to this prayer vigil earlier this week, is still disappointed that police haven’t made an arrest.

“There weren’t really many questions answered”

Thea Brooks watched yesterday’s police press conference.

She is now wondering what police are doing—especially when we told her that neighbors next to the home where at least one of the attacks happened told us they haven’t heard from Glynn County Police.

The police chief said officers had been to this home at least 10 times since last August, but a request for dispatch records by the WSAV Investigative Unit for this address—and every other home on this street for the last year—only shows police had two calls. Someone hung up on 911 in November and another reported secondhand information after the latest attack.

“I don’t know much about the new Chief interim, but when your secretary or whoever says you’re too busy, it makes me question what do you have time for?”

Tomorrow, the principal at Glynn Academy where Trent went to school is asking students to wear red, he posted online.

It’s in support of the school community—that school is also where the teens being questioned about Trent’s attack either are or were students.