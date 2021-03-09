Augusta man sentenced to nearly 10 years for distributing meth

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. He has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the very same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) – An Augusta man has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in federal prison for a scheme that distributed methamphetamine in the Augusta area.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall sentenced the man after he pleaded guilty for Conspiracy to Possess With Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Possession of Firearms by a Convicted Felon, David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, said.

Christopher Allen Marshall, 34, of Augusta, was sentenced to 118 months in federal prison and must serve three years of supervised release after his sentencing. There is no parole in the federal system

“Christopher Marshall’s sentence wraps up the investigation and disruption of a meth-distribution ring that spread this deadly poison throughout the Augusta area,” Acting U.S. Attorney Estes, said.

“The community is now safer with him and his cohorts behind bars.”

Marshall is one of the four defendants named in an eight-count indictment returned by a U.S. District Court grand jury in Jan. 2020. The jury identified a conspiracy dating back at least to Feb. 2018 that distributed big amounts of methamphetamine in the Augusta area.

The investigation seized 15 firearms, $44,000 in cash and large amounts of methamphetamine.

“The sentencing of the final defendant in this investigation closes the door on this organization who peddled large quantities of ‘meth’ on the streets in the Augusta area,” Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Atlanta Field Division, said.

Murphy said this case was a prime example of the DEA working with its police partners to find, engage and put an end to drug trafficking. He said they are committed to protecting the community from the dangers of drug abuse.

“Methamphetamine trafficking is a real scourge to the Augusta-Richmond County community,” Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree said. “Methamphetamine has ruined a lot of lives and continues to be a high threat drug.”

Roundtree said prosecutions like this strengthen police and send a message that methamphetamine trafficking will not be tolerated.

Marshall’s co-defendants all have been sentenced after entering guilty pleas.

Bjorn Michael Wiley, 42, of Martinez, is serving 168 months in prison; Bridget Lydell Biggam, 36, of Appling, is serving 98 months in prison and John Tillman Durst, 29, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to time served.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Henry W. Syms Jr.