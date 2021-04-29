Augusta man sentenced for faux Wu-Tang scam on businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An Augusta man received a federal prison sentence for scamming businesses out of services by claiming to be a member of a popular rap group.

A federal judge sentenced Walker Washington, 53, to 100 months in prison for a guilty plea to Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

According to investigators, Washington and Aaron Barnes-Burpo, 29, admitted to falsely claiming affiliation with the Roc Nation production company and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

Officials say the two men used the aliases along with fraudulent and stolen credit cards to rent limousines and defraud hotels, caterers and production studios of thousands of dollars in goods and services.

Investigators say the men targeted multiple businesses in multiple cities, primarily in the Southeast.

The FBI and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were alerted to the scam in November 2019, when staff at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Augusta became suspicious.

Barnes-Burpo previously received a 84 month prison sentence after entering a guilty plea.

Both men were also ordered to pay restitution to the businesses victimized in the scheme.