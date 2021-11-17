Attorneys: ‘Second and final’ settlement reached in wrongful death case involving former Murdaugh housekeeper

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Attorneys for the Estate of Gloria Satterfield announced Wednesday a second and final settlement has been reached in the wrongful death case.

“The law firm of Bland Richter, LLP is pleased to announce on behalf of the Estate of Gloria Satterfield (“Estate”) that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, a second and final settlement was reached with attorney Cory Fleming, his former law firm, Moss, Kuhn & Fleming, P.A., and their professional liability insurance carrier in connection with an additional portion of their applicable insurance policy,” said attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter in a statement.

Attorneys say this settlement is a “continuation of Mr. Fleming and his former law firm stepping forward and doing the right thing by the Estate.”

They say the estate will continue to pursue culpable parties who resist acceptance of responsibility for their part in the matters related to Alex Murdaugh and how he handled the original settlement and death of the family housekeeper.