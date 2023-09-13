RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The attorney for the driver who was sentenced to 10 years after driving through a parade in Rincon has requested a new trial.

According to the motion, Anthony Rodriguez’s attorney says that their Defendant did not receive a fair trial and was not proven to be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. In fact, the motion argues that there wasn’t enough evidence to lead to a conviction and the judge should have exercised their right to request a new trial.

In addition, the motion states that because pronouns were used interchangeably throughout the trial, it could have confused the jury ultimately “inflaming the passions of the jury and causing irreparable prejudice and depriving [the] Defendant of a full and complete defense as well as a fair trial.”

Rodriguez was convicted of 11 charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of fleeing/eluding and officer and one count of obstruction of an officer.

The motion was filed on Sept. 11.